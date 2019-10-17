More than 70 women in a small English town have had their private, often naked, images stolen and shared online by people living in their community.

The indecent images, including some of underage girls, are thought to be taken via hacking or provided by people known to them and uploaded anonymously on a website which features women from across the world.

Members of this online forum specifically request and target girls in the places they live in, trading images for free "like Pokémon cards".

The BBC has spoken to about a dozen victims in one town who have banded together and setup a group to try and get justice.

If you or someone you know is struggling with issues raised by this story, find support through the BBC Action Line.

Video journalist: Patrick Clahane

Graphics: Gerard Groves