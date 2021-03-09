Coverage of the Duchess of Sussex in the UK press wasn't racist, the executive director of a body representing media interests has told BBC News in a heated exchange.

Speaking to Victoria Derbyshire, Ian Murray from the Society of Editors refused to defend individual headlines, however, saying "if you keep on looking you will find that needle in the haystack".

It's after Meghan and Harry said in their interview with Oprah Winfrey that tabloid racism was a large part of the reason why they left the UK.

