The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey has highlighted racism as an issue in the UK, Nadine Batchelor-Hunt, political correspondent JOE.co.uk has told BBC World News.

When you turn on the television there will often be white people saying we are one of the least racist countries in the world, she explained.

"Being one of the least racist is still accepting that you have a racism problem and a lot of black people would debate that if it really is one of the least racist countries, so I just hope it is the start of a broader discussion," she added.