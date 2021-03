The Duke of Sussex says that he "never blindsided" the Queen over his decision to step down as a senior royal along with his wife, Meghan Markle.

His comments were made in an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special, was produced by Harpo Productions. The full interview was broadcast on ITV at 21:00 (GMT) on Monday 8 March, and is available on ITV Hub.