Grant Shapps has defended the cost of NHS Test and Trace following criticism from a cross-party group of MPs who said its impact is unclear.

The Public Accounts Committee said spending on the project was "unimaginable", and warned the taxpayer could not be treated like an "ATM machine", after the government set aside £37bn for it over two years.

But, speaking to BBC Breakfast, the transport secretary said: "Yes, it's been very expensive... but I think the idea that we would somehow be better off without it is crazy."

