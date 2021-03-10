Met Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave has said it's "shocking and deeply disturbing' that a serving police officer has been arrested over the disappearance of Sarah Everard.

Ms Everard, 33, was last seen in Clapham at about 21:30 GMT on 3 March.

The Met said officers had visited 750 homes in the area as part of the investigation and the force had received more than 120 phone calls from the public.

