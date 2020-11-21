'Puppy scammers left me heartbroken'
New figures from Action Fraud show that more than 6,000 people in the UK have become victims of pet scammers since the first lockdown a year ago.
Most answered adverts online from people claiming to have puppies for sale.
The victims are often sent pictures or videos of the dog, pay a deposit, but then never hear from the seller again. During Covid-19 demand for puppies soared, as did prices - and scammers saw an opportunity.
Reporter – Angus Crawford
Video Journalist – Tony Smith