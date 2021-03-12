'Puppy scammers left me heartbroken'

New figures from Action Fraud show that more than 6,000 people in the UK have become victims of pet scammers since the first lockdown a year ago. Most answered adverts online from people claiming to have puppies for sale - the victims are often sent pictures or videos of the dog, pay a deposit, but then never hear from the seller again. During Covid, demand for puppies soared, as did prices - and scammers saw an opportunity.

Reporter – Angus Crawford

Video Journalist – Tony Smith

