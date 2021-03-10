Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has announced that detectives investigating the missing Sarah Everard have found "what appears to be human remains" in woodland in Kent.

Ms Dick spoke of the shared shock and disgust of the police and public at the arrest of a Metropolitan police officer on suspicion of her murder.

She reassured the public that an increased police presence will be in force in the areas surrounding Sarah's disappearance along with continued large scale investigative activity.

Read more: Sarah Everard disappearance: 'Human remains' found in Kent woodland