The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has warned of the "deep scars" left by his wife's five-year imprisonment in Iran.

"The foreign secretary does need to look carefully at how he protects British citizens from torture overseas," Richard Ratcliffe said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Zaghari-Ratcliffe's "continued confinement remains completely unacceptable" and that she must be allowed to return to her family in the UK.

