Jess Phillips MP has told the Andrew Marr Show that, in the eyes of the law, women do not matter as much as cars, fly-tipping or statues.

The shadow minister for domestic violence said she had to listen to a political candidate talk about raping her; she had no power to report him while misogyny was not a hate crime.

"I had to sit through weeks and weeks of people talking about whether I should or shouldn't be raped."