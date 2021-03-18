One of the most memorable moments of the UK Black Lives Matter movement was the statue of slave trader Edward Colston being toppled in Bristol.

It was dramatically pulled down by protesters in June 2020 and has since caused the local community to consider its links with the controversial 17th century businessman.

One primary school in Bristol has now decided to change its logo because of its association with the Colston family crest. Pupils at the Dolphin School have helped design their new emblem with a local artist.

Reporter: Adina Campbell

Producers: Anthea Lee, Ammar Ebrahim and Kesewaa Browne

Edited by Josh Falcon and Stephen Bulfield

Filmed by Andy Alcroft

