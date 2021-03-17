Local traffic changes 'more divisive than Brexit'

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods were introduced to tackle increasing traffic on minor roads, but now they are dividing communities. They use street furniture such as planters to block roads in residential areas. It lowers traffic, but can make it harder for drivers to get around.

One in 20 Londoners now live in one and they are being rolled out across the country to dozens of towns and cities.

