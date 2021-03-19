A 15-year-old girl is calling for a change in the way exams taken by bereaved pupils are marked. Currently, students can apply for a five per cent increase if a close relative has died, but only if its within two months of the assessment.

Zoe, who’s from Tyneside, is one of the BBC Young Reporters. She lost her mother to cancer in May last year and says while the pandemic has put a stop to this summer’s exams, it’s shown that the issue of bereavement still needs to be addressed urgently.

Produced by Fiona Trott