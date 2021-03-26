Police forces are offering extra psychological support to 999 response officers because they’re facing an increasing number of complex and challenging situations.

They’re now dealing with at least half a million mental health incidents a year. There are more reports of violent crime and domestic abuse.

999 response officers are receiving "resilience training" to cope with round the clock shifts tackling some of society’s biggest problems.

Home Affairs correspondent Tom Symonds met two front-line officers from the Metropolitan Police.