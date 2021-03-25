Coronavirus: Locked down with Mum and Dad
For many families, a year of coronavirus restrictions has meant quality time has consisted of not much more than zoom quiz nights. But others have found themselves suddenly thrown together again, well after children had left home.
A study by the University of Southampton has found that job loss, returning from university and not wanting to live alone have prompted many young people to return to their family homes to ride out the pandemic.
A year on, three young adults described their experiences of multigenerational living.