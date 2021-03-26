Mina Smallman, the mother of two women found dead in north London, has expressed her sympathy for the family of Sarah Everard – and questioned why the deaths of her daughters received comparatively little attention at the time.

Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry were killed in a park in Wembley last June. Two officers have been arrested and suspended after allegations they took selfies with the bodies.

Asked why her case had not received the level of outrage as Sarah Everard, she said: “Other people have more kudos in this world than people of colour.”

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “Our thoughts remain with the families of Bibaa and Nicole following their unspeakable loss."

"As part of a wider investigation into various matters, the Independent Office for Police Conduct is considering the actions of police when Bibaa and Nicole were reported missing. This follows a referral from the MPS’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS). “

Producer: Harry Farley

Video Journalist: Lorna Acquah