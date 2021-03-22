Giving up alcohol: 'I feel like I’ve been reborn’

Recovering alcoholic Nikki gave up alcohol in July 2020. She posted two photos on Twitter to show the difference seven months of sobriety had on her. Posted under the handle @PosseRecovery, her pictures have been liked more than 200,000 times.

Nikki said she now wants to help other people who are struggling to give up alcohol. She told BBC Radio 5 Live's Stephen Nolan: “Before, everything in my life was chaos and the only thing that has changed is I’ve stopped drinking."

If you are concerned about addiction, support is available at BBC Action Line.

