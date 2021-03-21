Fireworks thrown as Bristol protest turns violent
Protesters have clashed with police after thousands of people turned up to a demonstration officers had "strongly advised" against attending.
Officers suffered suspected broken bones as angry scenes unfolded in Bristol city centre.
Crowds had gathered for the Kill the Bill demonstration in opposition to the Police and Crime Bill.
Campaigners have staged a string of protests against the bill, which would give the police more powers to deal with non-violent demonstrations.