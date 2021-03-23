Covid-19: One year of lockdowns across the UK

It's officially one year since Boris Johnson announced the first UK-wide coronavirus lockdown on 23 March 2020.

Since the first one was announced 12 months ago, we've had two further national lockdowns, and more than 120,000 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19.

We look back at some of the key dates and how restrictions became our new normal.

