Urdu: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?

There is no evidence the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine causes blood clots, UK and EU regulators have said.

The MHRA and the EMA conducted their reviews after some European countries paused the vaccine's use because of a very small number of reports of an extremely rare form of blood clot occurring in the brain.

They have said that people can be confident the vaccine is safe and effective.

BBC Asian Network is helping to address any safety fears around the Covid vaccines in the South Asian community, in five languages: Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Urdu.

Dr Nadia Ghani explains why the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe to use in Urdu.