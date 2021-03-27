Millions of people across England are preparing for outdoor grassroots sports being allowed again from Monday 29 March.

It follows the restart in Wales, and Scotland earlier this month, while Northern Ireland follows suit on Thursday 1 April.

It’s the third time that all English grassroots sports have emerged from a shutdown and all clubs will be hoping Zoom sessions will be a thing of the past.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.