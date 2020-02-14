Social commentator and campaigner Patrick Vernon says attitudes towards race haven't changed since the 60s.

Speaking to Victoria Derbyshire about a report released on Wednesday he said that the UK "should be regarded as a model for other white-majority countries".

The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities found social class and family structure had a bigger impact than race on how people's lives turned out.

But Mr Vernon argued that the report fails to reflect the true experiences of black people in the UK.