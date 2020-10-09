Abigail Thorn created the popular YouTube channel Philosophy Tube, which has over 900,000 subscribers. Two months ago, she came out as transgender and overnight became one of the most high-profile transgender figures in the UK. She talks to LGBT Correspondent Ben Hunte about her coming out journey and the realities of being a trans woman in the UK.

Filmed by Julie Riston and Stephen Bulfield Edited by - Josh Falcon Producer - Ammar Ebrahim

If you are feeling emotionally distressed, support is available in the UK at bbc.co.uk/actionline