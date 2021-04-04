Cracking down on the coronavirus rule breakers

For many police officers, the last 12-months have been some of the most demanding of their careers.

For Lancashire Police this has involved breaking up gatherings ranging from football matches to house parties, in areas including Blackburn and Burnley, which have had, proportionally for their populations, some of the highest total numbers of coronavirus cases in the UK.

The BBC's Ashley John-Baptiste joined officers one Saturday in March as they challenged those breaking the lockdown rules.

