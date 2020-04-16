The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore is asking people to participate in their own "100" challenge on what would have been his 101st birthday weekend.

It is inspired by the 100 laps the Army veteran made of his garden last year shortly before he turned 100, which ended up raising almost £33 million for NHS charities.

He died on 2 February after contracting coronavirus.

His daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore says people should do 100 of anything, to raise money for the Captain Tom Foundation or charity of their choice.