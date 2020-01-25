Watch the moment 'Mrs Sri Lanka' crown was stolen

Beauty queen Pushpika De Silva won the "Mrs Sri Lanka" title, but soon the crown was taken in an on-stage altercation.

Last year's winner Caroline Jurie walked up to Ms De Silva and stripped her of the crown, accusing the winner of being divorced, which is against competition rules.

The prize has now been returned to Ms De Silva, after pageant organisers confirmed she is not a divorcee.

The organisers have apologised to the winner, who says she is separated from her husband, but not divorced.

Ms De Silva said she plans to take legal action for the "unreasonable and insulting" way she was treated.