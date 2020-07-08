Hancock: 'More than enough' vaccines for under-30s

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the UK has more than enough supplies of the Pfizer and Moderna jabs for adults under 30 if they choose not to have the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It comes after the UK drugs regulator advised that people aged 18 to 29 should be offered an alternative vaccine due to the evidence linking the AstraZeneca jab to rare blood clots.

Mr Hancock said the vaccine programme remained on course despite the change.

Read more: More than enough vaccines for under-30s - Hancock