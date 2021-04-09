Prince Philip has died aged 99

HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has died aged 99.

The flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-mast and a notice was posted on the gates following the announcement of the duke's death.

The palace said, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband."

Boris Johnson said that the duke had "earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world".

