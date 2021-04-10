Prince Charles pays tribute to 'dear papa'

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his "dear Papa", the Duke of Edinburgh, saying that he and the Royal Family miss him "enormously".

He said the duke, who died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 99, had given the "most remarkable, devoted service" to the Queen, the Royal Family, the country and the Commonwealth.

