Prince Charles has said his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, "would have been amazed by... the touching things that have been said about him."

He was speaking from Highgrove House, the day after Prince Philip died, aged 99, at Windsor Castle.

Earlier, royal gun salutes across the UK and at sea marked the duke's death.

There will be eight days of national mourning ahead of the televised funeral, which will be a ceremonial event rather than a large state affair usually associated with the death of a monarch.

A spokesman for the Palace said: "Whilst this is a time of sadness and mourning the coming days will be an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life."