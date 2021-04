For the first time in months, pub landlords in England are preparing to welcome customers today.

Pub-goers will be able to use outdoor seating and follow the rule of six.

BBC Breakfast's Jayne McCubbin went to the Greyhound Inn in Buxton to see how their reopening was going, with customers bracing the early morning cold for an outdoor pint.

To mark the pub's first day back after a long hiatus, a special announcement was made.