BBC News

'Over 90% of Wales' woodlands are in poor condition'

The vast majority of Wales' woodlands are in "poor condition" and urgent action is needed to prevent "irreversible" loss of natural habitat, a conservationist has warned.

Natalie Buttriss, director of the Woodland Trust, said: "One of the biggest threats is the loss of our existing woodlands and trees."

The trust warned a lack of urgency to plant and protect trees was putting the future of green spaces at risk.

The Welsh government said it could not comment due to the Senedd election.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
UK