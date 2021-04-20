Clubs opting into the European Super League should be banned immediately from the Premier League, says former England captain Alan Shearer.

The striker, who scored a Premier League record 260 goals for Blackburn and Newcastle, told BBC Breakfast the proposals "were not right", describing it as a "closed shop".

The proposals have faced a fierce backlash, including from fans and the government, although Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says the ESL will "save football".