Alan Shearer: Ban European Super League clubs from Premier League
Clubs opting into the European Super League should be banned immediately from the Premier League, says former England captain Alan Shearer.
The striker, who scored a Premier League record 260 goals for Blackburn and Newcastle, told BBC Breakfast the proposals "were not right", describing it as a "closed shop".
The proposals have faced a fierce backlash, including from fans and the government, although Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says the ESL will "save football".