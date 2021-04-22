As more people get a coronavirus vaccine, they are also experiencing side effects, with studies suggesting it affects more than one in 10 people.

It is normal to get side effects from vaccines, and these reactions are usually mild and should disappear within a few days.

If symptoms get worse or you have unusual bruising or a severe headache for more than four days then you should speak to your doctor.

BBC Asian Network is addressing safety fears around the Covid vaccines in the South Asian community by explaining vaccine side effects in five languages: Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Urdu.

Dr Venughanan Manikavasagar explains in Tamil why side effects occur and what symptoms to expect after getting the vaccine.