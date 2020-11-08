Footballer Marcus Rashford and Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge have teamed up to launch an initiative aimed at teaching families to cook healthy meals on a budget.

The nationwide scheme is in support of the #EndChildFoodPoverty campaign launched by Marcus last year.

Chef Tom has created 52 family friendly recipes which will be released one by one, every Sunday morning from this week.

They will be available for free in most major supermarkets and on the ‘Full Time’ Instagram page.