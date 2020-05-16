An inquiry has found at least 116,000 mostly African and Middle Eastern casualties from World War One "were not commemorated by name or possibly not commemorated at all" after they died fighting for the British Empire.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission apologised after it found "pervasive racism" led to predominantly black and Asian service personnel not being formally remembered in the same way as white troops.

"The events of a century ago were wrong then and are wrong now," it said.

Historian David Olusoga told BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty that the Commonwealth War Graves Commission was "another organisation that's had to be dragged into admitting its history."