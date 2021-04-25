Extra costs of refurbishing Boris Johnson's Downing St flat will be met by the prime minister, Liz Truss has told the BBC.

But the trade secretary would not confirm or deny whether a Tory Party donor provided the money beforehand.

Liz Truss would also not be drawn on whether that would have been legal, following the allegations by former Downing St adviser, Dominic Cummings.

She said everything would be declared "as it ought to be, in the proper way."

The BBC's Andrew Marr said a register of every minister's interests should be published every six months, but had not been published since July 2020.

Liz Truss said everybody in the government was focused on dealing with the pandemic.