The 90s kids helping to make new discoveries

Thirty years ago, more than 14,000 pregnant women were recruited by the University of Bristol, which began charting their lives and the development of their babies.

Scientists have been studying them ever since, gathering data that has been used to make a range of discoveries.

Now the researchers are also using the cohort of families to learn more about the spread of coronavirus and the impact of the pandemic.

Some of those "Children of the 90s" have been learning about the difference the research has made to society.

BBC Breakfast spoke to families involved from the beginning.

