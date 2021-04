A new cricket league pilot in Warwickshire is giving young Muslims the chance to play sport during Ramadan, late into the evening.

Those observing the holy month get the chance to play after breaking their fast, as well as pray during the times they would otherwise be at the mosque.

The Chance To Shine Indoor Ramadan League for Young Adults runs until midnight, at a time the 16-18 year olds participating have eaten and have more energy.