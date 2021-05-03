As footballers boycott social media over hate crimes, the abuse directed at Spurs star Son Heung-Min has focused attention on racism suffered by people of Asian background.

Community leaders say such abuse has increased dramatically since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the US, Congress has just enacted a hate crime bill giving specific protection to Asians.

The number of such crimes reported to police in London alone tripled at the start of the pandemic. But campaigners and police agree many go unreported.

The BBC's special correspondent Fergal Keane has been meeting victims of the attacks.

