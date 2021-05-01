Clubbing comes back: Two-day test-run in Liverpool

For the first time since the pandemic began, a nightclub opens its doors.

A two-day event is being held in Liverpool, with 3,000 people per day allowed in, as long as they can show a negative Covid test result.

It's part of a test to see how large events can be run going forward.

Radio 1 Newsbeat spent the day there on Friday.

