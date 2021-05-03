River Thames rescue: Jimi said 'OK, let's do it. Three, two...'

The man who plunged into the River Thames alongside Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole to save a drowning woman has spoken about the moment they decided to jump in.

Joaquin Garcia was on his way home when he heard calls for help.

Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, known as Jimi, died in the rescue attempt but the drowning woman was kept afloat by Mr Garcia until emergency services arrived.

