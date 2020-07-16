Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as part of the first in-person G7 foreign ministers' meeting for two years.

At a joint press conference in London on Monday, Dominic Raab spoke of "like-minded countries" coming together, amid concerns about Russia and China.

"What's got to change is Russia's behaviour against the basic norms of international law," Mr Raab said.

But he added that from a UK perspective the "door for positive relations and diplomacy is always open".

Mr Blinken said the US would "respond" if Russia chose to "act recklessly or aggressively," but the US was "not looking to escalate".

As well as G7 countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, US and UK, plus the EU), Mr Raab has also invited India, Australia, the Republic of Korea, South Africa, and representatives of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to join parts of the meeting as guests.

The UK government says it plans to discuss equal access to vaccines, girls’ education targets, climate finance and measures to prevent famine and food insecurity.