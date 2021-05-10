Scarlett Moffatt: How TV star found hope after 'horrific' trolling

Former Gogglebox star and I'm A Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt has revealed how "horrific" trolling led to her reaching out to the Samaritans.

She told BBC Breakfast how she felt exhausted by negativity, but that now she tries to communicate with online bullies.

