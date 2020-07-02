An undercover investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches has secretly filmed HRH Prince Michael of Kent allegedly selling his privileged access to the Russian president to business clients seeking favours from the Kremlin. The covert filming showed Prince Michael of Kent, the Queen’s cousin, at a business meeting.

In the meeting, prospective clients were told he could be hired for £10,000 to make representations to the Kremlin's key decision makers.

The prince was discussing his connections in Russia with two reporters pretending to be representatives of a South Korean gold investment company that was seeking access to the Kremlin to boost their business in the country.

In a statement, Prince Michael's office said he had not met with President Putin since 2003, and his representative had made suggestions that Michael would not have been able to fulfil.