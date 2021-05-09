The CEO of Hitachi Trains, Andrew Barr, says the decision to withdraw the Hitachi 800 model trains from service was due to cracks found on the metal that links the train's body with the underside of the train known as the bogie.

Mr Barr did not give an exact number of how many trains were affected - saying the situation had not been finalised - but indicated that cracks had been found in several beyond the initial discovery.

He said the cracks couldn't be seen with the naked eye and were initially picked up during routine maintenance.