Callum Wheeler has appeared in court charged with the murder of Police Community Support Officer Julia James.

The 21-year-old, from Aylesham, was seen getting into a van after appearing at Medway Magistrates' Court.

He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday.

Ms James, 53, was found dead next to Akholt Wood, Snowdown, near Dover, after taking her dog for a walk.