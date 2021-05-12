Young people 'on waiting lists' to join Freemasons

The Freemasons is an organisation that conjures up images of secret handshakes, men-only rituals and power and influence wielded from behind closed doors.

Now in a bid to be more open, the organisation has published its first internal report about the state of Freemasonry in 300 years.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.