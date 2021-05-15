Saving my teeth damaged by years of domestic abuse

Maisie, not her real name, was in an abusive marriage for seven years. She says she was throttled and had bottles thrown at her during violent attacks by her partner.

As well as mental trauma, it's had a physical impact - her teeth are so damaged that she's close to losing some of them.

A domestic abuse charity says urgent help is needed for people like Maisie, after the pandemic made waiting lists for NHS dentists longer.

It's set up a new scheme to match survivors with dentists who want to offer free treatment.